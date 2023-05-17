Man, 42, arrested for arson after Main and Danforth fires

A man faces 15 charges, including eight counts of arson with disregard for human life, in the investigation of a fire in an alley behind businesses at Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

A 42-year-old male was identified and arrested yesterday, police said in a news release today.

Emergency services had responded to “multiple fires” in the area at about 5:30 a.m. yesterday, police said.

Police allege a man intentionally set fire to a dumpster, as well as to the rear of a Danforth business with second-storey residential apartments above.

The fire then spread to businesses and apartments, police said.

Toronto Fire Services yesterday told Streeter the fire did not extend inside any buildings, apart from some “very limited” smoke.

‘Disregard for human life’

The arrested man has been charged with eight counts of arson with disregard for human life, one count of arson with damage to property, and six counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was to appear in court on May 17.

The charge of arson with disregard for human life is generally laid when the accused is thought to have intentionally or recklessly caused a fire knowing the property is inhabited or occupied, or when the fire or explosion did cause bodily harm to another person.

No injuries have been reported from the fire to date.

