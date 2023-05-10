Man fatally shot by police behind Shoppers World

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot in an encounter with police around noon today.

Toronto Police said on Twitter at 12:30 p.m. that an officer had discharged a firearm after a man armed with a knife was reported near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues. A male was rushed to hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the tweet.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Danforth Ave & Victoria Park Avenue

12:09 pm

-man armed with a knife

-officer has discharged their firearm

-male being transported to hospital via emergency run

-ongoing investigation#GO1044531

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 10, 2023

The next Toronto Police message said they could no longer comment on the case as the SIU had invoked its mandate to take over the investigation.

The SIU confirmed the man had died after being shot by an officer in the parking lot behind Shoppers World at 3003 Danforth Ave.

An SIU news release related the sequence of events suggested by a preliminary investigation:

Shortly after noon an individual flagged down a police officer, reporting a man in distress and possibly possessing an edged weapon at the rear of the shopping plaza.

The officer found the man, an interaction ensued, and the officer discharged his firearm, striking the man.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police tape cordoned off an area of the plaza’s parking lot near the loading docks for Staples and Metro this afternoon, where police and SIU investigators worked.

Seven investigators, including two forensic investigators, have been assigned to the case, the SIU says.

Signs posted behind Shoppers World warn the area is under video surveillance. It is not known whether investigators have found any footage of the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information, including video or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online

About this article: