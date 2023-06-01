Olivia Chow at food bank debate
SAFE: Mayoral candidate Olivia Chow, shown at an earlier debate, was campaigning in the east-end area near where threats were made but has released a statement that she and her team are safe. Tonight's debate has been cancelled.
NEWS 

Mayoral candidates react to shooting threats made today

Debate cancelled, two candidates pause public appearances, as police hunt 'armed and dangerous' suspect

0 Comment , , , , , , ,

Tonight’s mayoral debate has been cancelled as police hunt for a man who allegedly threatened this morning to shoot candidates this morning.

The cancellation comes after at least two candidates said they will not make public appearances in their campaigns to to become Toronto’s next mayor.

Josh Matlow and Brad Bradford both announced today they pausing appearances until police catch their suspect.

They are the only two candidates known to have responded in this fashion to the news of the threatened violence so far.

Olivia Chow, however, may have been the candidate closest to where and when the incident occurred.

Toronto police say they were called at 10:44 a.m. to the area of Greenwood and Mortimer avenues where a man had reportedly entered an unspecified building and brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

The man allegedly made threatening remarks about shooting Toronto mayoral candidates.

Chow was scheduled to put up her first campaign sign and talk to media on Logan Avenue south of Danforth Avenue today at 10 a.m.

This afternoon, Chow released a brief statement saying she has been made aware of the threat, but she did not indicate she was taking any immediate action.

“Moments like these can be unsettling for people involved in the election,” she said in the statement. “Like you, we are still learning more and I want to assure you that my family, my campaign team and volunteers are safe.”

Candidate Ana Bailao tweeted at about 7 p.m. she had been informed of the threats when she attended the Pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall shortly after noon hour.

“Police were clear I could continue going about my day and I went on to make a housing announcement,” she said.

“I will continue all my campaign activities because I will never be intimidated as a candidate or as your Mayor,” Bailou said in the tweet.

Police are looking for a man they have identified as Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, of Toronto.

Two photos of the suspect have been released.

threatening suspect
WANTED: Images of suspect Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, released by Toronto Police.

He is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 180 lbs., and having black hair in locks.

The suspect is wanted for threatening bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, and having a dangerous weapon, police said.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to a police news release.

Anyone seeing him should not approach him but should call 911, police said.

 

This story was updated since the original report to include Ana Bailou’s comments.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 1 2023 6:22 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

arrest for break and enter

Two arrested on 32 counts of break and enter

, ,

Youths face murder charge

, , , , ,
Catalytic converter stolen

Device stolen from truck near Dufferin and Bridgeland

, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *