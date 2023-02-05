Pedestrian on sidewalk struck by vehicle, incident treated as homicide

A person on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in the East Danforth area.

The collision on Danforth Avenue at Cedarvale Avenue was first thought to be a hit-and-run accident but police are now treating it as a homicide.

Shortly before 4 a.m. officers got the call about a person being hit by the driver of a vehicle who left the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the first tweet from police.

Later a police tweet said, “This is now a homicide investigation.”

COLLISION:UPDATE

Danforth Av + Woodbine Av

– This is now a homicide investigation

– Anyone with information or video/dashcam footage please contact investigators at Homicide or 55 Division 416-808-5500

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2023

Duty Inspector Ryan Forde talked to media on the scene at 8:15 a.m.

The victim was standing near the sidewalk at Danforth and Cedarvale when struck, Forde said.

The driver had fled west on Danforth in a dark-coloured vehicle of unknown make or model, he said.

Witnesses sought

Danforth was closed from Woodbine Avenue to Patricia Drive while police investigated.

Police placed evidence markers on the sidewalk and roadway in front of a Tim Hortons shop and a small parking lot on the north side of Danforth Avenue, and they cordoned off the area for several hours.

Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone with dash cam or surveillance video to contact them.

