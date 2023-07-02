Canada Day Parade marchers
Scenes from East York’s Canada Day Parade

Canada Day Parade
FLAGS FOR EVERYONE, provided by Beaches-East York MPP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s team.

East York’s famous Canada Day Parade followed the same shorter route than usual as last year but some parade watchers thought it was one of the best.

The July 1 event even attracted the city’s newly elected mayor Olivia Chow.

Hundreds of kids and adults lined the route.

The parade started at Dieppe Park on Cosburn at about 10:30 a.m. and made its way to Stan Wadlow Park, where day-long festivities and evening fireworks attracted thousands of celebrants.

Here are some of the scenes from the parade captured by our roving photographer Alexei Malakhov.

Canada Day Parade scene
ALL ABOARD the Shriners express to help kids’ hospitals.
Mayor Olivia Chow at Canada Day Parade
MAINSTREETING: The election is over but Mayor Olivia Chow is still greeting folks.

 

Dozer at Canada Day Parade
HOGGING THE SPOTLIGHT: Dozer the pig is one of the stars of this year’s Canada Day Parade.
