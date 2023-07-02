Scenes from East York’s Canada Day Parade

East York’s famous Canada Day Parade followed the same shorter route than usual as last year but some parade watchers thought it was one of the best.

The July 1 event even attracted the city’s newly elected mayor Olivia Chow.

Hundreds of kids and adults lined the route.

The parade started at Dieppe Park on Cosburn at about 10:30 a.m. and made its way to Stan Wadlow Park, where day-long festivities and evening fireworks attracted thousands of celebrants.

Here are some of the scenes from the parade captured by our roving photographer Alexei Malakhov.