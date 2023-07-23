Danforth-Coxwell shooting area blocked off
Shooting at Danforth and Coxwell leaves one male dead

Jay Garak

A male is dead after shots were fired at Danforth and Coxwell avenues today at about 3:30 a.m., police reported on Twitter.

The shooting took place a mere two blocks from Withrow Park where a memorial to the victims of the 2018 shootings on Danforth was held Saturday.

Police have cordoned off Carlaw between Danforth and Saul Korman Lane. As of 9 a.m., apparent evidence, including eye glasses clothing, is still lying on the street in the marked off area as police investigate the  crime scene.

Eyeglasses at Danforth-Coxwell shooting scene
EVIDENCE: Eyeglasses are noted on Coxwell Avenue where they fell beside the crosswalk at Danforth as police investigate a fatal shooting. (Jay Garak/Streeter)

Officers said they were drawn to the area early this morning when gunshots were reported.

A male with gunshots wounds was found and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased and suspect information have not been released yet.

