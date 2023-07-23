Shooting at Danforth and Coxwell leaves one male dead

A male is dead after shots were fired at Danforth and Coxwell avenues today at about 3:30 a.m., police reported on Twitter.

The shooting took place a mere two blocks from Withrow Park where a memorial to the victims of the 2018 shootings on Danforth was held Saturday.

Police have cordoned off Carlaw between Danforth and Saul Korman Lane. As of 9 a.m., apparent evidence, including eye glasses clothing, is still lying on the street in the marked off area as police investigate the crime scene.

Officers said they were drawn to the area early this morning when gunshots were reported.

A male with gunshots wounds was found and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased and suspect information have not been released yet.