Six charged, guns and drugs seized in Mount Pleasant robbery investigation

It started with a break-and-enter call Toronto police received Jan. 25 for the Eglinton Avenue East and Mt. Pleasant Road area.

The robbery investigation eventually resulted in six arrests and the seizure of firearms, plus an estimated $1.3 million of illicit drugs, police reported yesterday evening.

Three suspects were found Jan. 17 downtown in a vehicle believed to be used during the break-in and one of the suspects was found to be carrying a loaded handgun.

This led to four search warrants being executed, which resulted in three more arrests and the seizure of three additional loaded restricted handguns, about $150,000 in cash and eight kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

The break-in that sparked the investigation began with a woman getting into the vehicle of a man she knew, and finding two disguised men pointing a firearm at her, police said in a news release.

The three men allegedly stole her phone and keys, drove to her residence in the Mount Pleasant area and broke into her house.

After the break-in the woman was allegedly pushed out of the vehicle and the men fled the area.

Investigating officers of 53 Division’s major crime unit were able to identify the vehicle and located it near Adelaide and Peter street.

Multiple charges

Arrested there were Oumer Bekri, 26, of Mississauga; Daniel Ofori, 30, of Burnaby, B.C., and Jugraj Randhawa, 32, of Toronto. They face three firearm charges, including robbery with a firearm, as well as charges of break and enter, disguise with intent, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

The three people arrested after the searches were Naima Kanamugire, 22, of Mississauga, Abririzaq Unle, 26, of Toronto, and Ali Jaballah, 26, of Ajax. They face a total of 45 additional offences, including firearm offences, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of schedule I substances for the purpose of trafficking.

All six appeared in court Jan. 23 and are in custody awaiting bail, police report.

About this article: