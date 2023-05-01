1110 Eglinton Avenue West fire aftermath
GUTTED: Contents of the charred apartment spill onto the Eglinton Avenue West sidewalk. (Alexei Malakhov/Streeter)
NEWS 

Smouldering fire guts Eglinton apartment over store

No injuries as unit believed to be vacant, cause unknown

A two-alarm fire burned slowly through a second-storey apartment at 1110 Eglinton Avenue West in Forest Hill North late last night.

Firefighters were called to the site, one of two apartments above Packham Cleaners facing onto Eglinton, at 11:45 p.m., according to Toronto Fire Services.

“It was mainly smouldering, quite a lot smoke, not a lot of fire,” Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou said.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, with many of the flammable items in the unit tossed out the window onto the Eglinton sidewalk.

firefighters watch site of 1110 Eglinton Avenue West fire
AFTER THE FIRE: Fire and police officers guard the site of the fire on Eglinton Avenue West. (Alexei Malakhov/Streeter)

No injuries were reported as it was believed the apartment was unoccupied, Papakonstantinou said.

The source of the fire has not be released and it is unknown whether an investigation is underway.

The fire department has mounted a 24-hour watch over the site to ensure the fire does not restart.

 

Posted: May 1 2023 12:18 pm
