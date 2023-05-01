Smouldering fire guts Eglinton apartment over store

A two-alarm fire burned slowly through a second-storey apartment at 1110 Eglinton Avenue West in Forest Hill North late last night.

Firefighters were called to the site, one of two apartments above Packham Cleaners facing onto Eglinton, at 11:45 p.m., according to Toronto Fire Services.

“It was mainly smouldering, quite a lot smoke, not a lot of fire,” Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou said.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, with many of the flammable items in the unit tossed out the window onto the Eglinton sidewalk.

No injuries were reported as it was believed the apartment was unoccupied, Papakonstantinou said.

The source of the fire has not be released and it is unknown whether an investigation is underway.

The fire department has mounted a 24-hour watch over the site to ensure the fire does not restart.

