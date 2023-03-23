Two males, female sought after home invasion in Beach Hill

It’s the kind of crime Beaches-area residents don’t expect to hear about in their community.

Two armed men and a woman are alleged to have invaded an apartment in the Beach Hill neighbourhood of the Upper Beaches in the early morning of March 20.

The intended victim, a male, “left the apartment in fear” when the armed men showed up, a police news release said this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported so far. Nor has any indication been given by police of items possibly stolen from the victim or his apartment.

News Release – Three Suspects Wanted in a Home Invasion Investigation, Elmer Avenue and Norway Avenue, Images Releasedhttps://t.co/5GKPUYDMJq pic.twitter.com/yg6Fyv8dYy — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 22, 2023

Police first responded at 3:41 a.m. to a call for a person with a gun near Norway and Elmer avenues.

It was reported the incident began with a female befriending a man and going to his apartment. After spending some time in the apartment, the female left briefly and came back with the two males, according to police.

One male reportedly had a machete and the other had a firearm.

This is when the victim is said to have left his apartment.

Shortly afterwards, the three suspects fled the scene in a car, described as a black sedan with dark tinted windows.

The investigation

The three are described as:

female, 17–20 years old, 5-foot-5, having a thin build and straight medium-length brown hair, last seen wearing black pants, a beige sweater and black shoes.

male, 20 years old, 6-foot-3, last seen wearing a black winter jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, a black face mask and blue latex gloves, carrying a black shoulder bag, and armed with a firearm.

male, 20 years old, 6-foot-2, last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a fur lined hood, brown boots and orange gloves, and carrying a large machete knife in a black sheathe.

Police also released several images of the three, apparently taken from surveillance cameras.

The investigation is ongoing, police media relations officers Cindy Chung said.

Asked whether crimes like this are common in this area, Chung said, “Home Invasions are not everyday occurrences in any area of Toronto.”

