Two of three suspects arrested in investigation of east-end home invasion

Two arrests have been made almost a month after an east-end home was allegedly invaded by people carrying a gun and a machete.

Police were looking for two men and a woman reported to have invaded an apartment in the Beach Hill neighbourhood in Upper Beaches on March 20.

That leaves one more person being sought in the investigation.

The two arrested suspects were actually apprehended far from the scene of the alleged home invasion.

Durham Regional Police Service reported today that on April 16 at about 5:15 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle containing a male and a female in Oshawa. The two were both arrested on outstanding warrants from Toronto police.

Also found in the vehicle were a loaded firearm, 13 grams of cocaine, 155 grams of cannabis and 45 grams of GHB, according to a DRPS news release.

The two now face charges from Toronto police related to the alleged home invasion, as well as charges from Durham police related to the alleged possession of the firearm and drugs.

The Toronto incident is reported to have begun in the early hours of March 20 with a female befriending a man and going to his apartment near Norway and Elmer avenues.

After spending some time in the apartment, the female left briefly and came back with the two males, armed with a gun and a machete, according to police.

The victim is said to have left his apartment and shortly afterwards, the three suspects fled the scene in a black sedan with dark tinted windows.

The suspect still at large is described as in his 20s, about 6-foot-2, and wearing a black jacket with fur lined hood, blue jeans, brown boots, and orange gloves. He was said to be armed with a large machete-style knife in a black sheath.

Multiple charges

Toronto police have released the wanted man’s image.

Draylon Taylor, 23, of Oshawa, has been charged in Toronto with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, use of an imitation firearm, and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Sydney White, 22, of Ajax, has been charged here with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and being unlawfully in a dwelling house

In Durham Region, the two are facing nine charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Both parties were being held in Durham for a bail hearing and are to attend court in Toronto at a later date.

