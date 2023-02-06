Homicide victim Gabriel del Castillo Mullally
HOMICIDE VICTIM: Police have identified 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally as the person struck down and killed on a Danforth Avenue sidewalk early Sunday morning. (Toronto Police)
Victim identified, more details released in east-end homicide

Man, 25, walking along Danforth sidewalk when he was struck and killed by vehicle, police say

Toronto police have identified the man struck and killed by a vehicle on the sidewalk at Danforth and Cedarvale avenues, and have detailed some of the events that led to what they are investigating as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, of Toronto, according to a police news release yesterday evening.

Early yesterday morning the man was at a bar while a person outside the place was conversing with a group, police said.

The person outside reportedly left the scene and got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police said the victim was walking along the sidewalk when the vehicle struck him, police said.

The vehicle, described as a dark-coloured SUV, fled west on Danforth toward Woodbine Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage of the incident, to contact them.

 

