Victim’s death turns Danforth assault into manslaughter

A man is being sought for manslaughter after a 73-year old died from his injuries a week after an alleged assault in the east end, police said in a news release today.

The deceased has been identified as Douglas (Michael) Finlay, reported to be a former CBC journalist and producer.

Police said Finlay was seriously injured on Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue in the afternoon on Jan. 24 when a man walking along the street encountered him and assaulted him.

Finlay fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene.

Security camera images of the suspect were released Jan. 28 and Feb. 1

He was described as six feet, in his 20s, and with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater, and black pants, police said.

The victim died Jan. 31 and Toronto’s homicide unit took over the investigation, police said today.

The suspect has now been identified as Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, of Toronto. A warrant for his arrest for manslaughter has been issued.

A photo of Cropearedwolf has also been released.

