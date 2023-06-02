police arrest man for uttering threats
ARREST: Police say they have arrested a man in the investigation of threats made against mayoral candidates. (Streeter File Photo)
NEWS 

Wanted man arrested for alleged threats to shoot candidates

Mayoral byelection campaigns back on as 29-year-old charged

0 Comment , , ,

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the investigation of threats made against mayoral candidates, Toronto police said this morning.

The alleged threats to shoot candidates led to the cancellation of a mayoral debate last night and to some candidates pausing public appearances in their byelection campaigns.

uttering threats suspect
ARRESTED: Police released this photo of Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, yesterday when he was wanted.

Yesterday at 10:44 a.m. police were called to the area of Greenwood and Mortimer avenues in the east end where a man had reportedly entered a building brandishing a firearm.

The man allegedly made remarks about shooting Toronto mayoral candidates.

Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, of Toronto has been arrested and charged, police reported in a news release at 8:46 a.m. today.

Campaign resumed

Some media and candidates were reporting the arrest and some candidates were as early as late Thursday evening.

Candidate Josh Matlow, who had paused his public appearances when the alleged threats were made known, tweeted at 10:45 p.m. the suspect had been arrested.

Lavagesse faces two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of uttering threats. and one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

He is to appear in court via video at 10 a.m. today.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 2 2023 10:26 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Police hunt suspected arsonist in Eglinton Avenue West fire

,

Pitch made for midtown BIA

, , ,
Rae at Bennett nomination meeting

Carolyn Bennett kicks off campaign for ‘tough’ election

, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *