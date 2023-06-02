Wanted man arrested for alleged threats to shoot candidates

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the investigation of threats made against mayoral candidates, Toronto police said this morning.

The alleged threats to shoot candidates led to the cancellation of a mayoral debate last night and to some candidates pausing public appearances in their byelection campaigns.

Yesterday at 10:44 a.m. police were called to the area of Greenwood and Mortimer avenues in the east end where a man had reportedly entered a building brandishing a firearm.

The man allegedly made remarks about shooting Toronto mayoral candidates.

Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, of Toronto has been arrested and charged, police reported in a news release at 8:46 a.m. today.

Campaign resumed

Some media and candidates were reporting the arrest and some candidates were as early as late Thursday evening.

Candidate Josh Matlow, who had paused his public appearances when the alleged threats were made known, tweeted at 10:45 p.m. the suspect had been arrested.

The police have confirmed that the suspect has been apprehended. I want to express my most sincere gratitude to the Toronto Police Service. As there is no longer a risk to public safety, our campaign can responsibly resume normal operations. I look forward to seeing you soon. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) June 2, 2023

Lavagesse faces two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of uttering threats. and one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

He is to appear in court via video at 10 a.m. today.

