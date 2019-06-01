Scenes from St. Monica’s fundraising bazaar

North Toronto’s St. Monica’s Catholic School held its annual Spring Bazaar on May 25, providing the neighbourhood with entertainment galore.

Parent volunteers cooked and baked food, the Toronto Fire Department had a fire truck on hand, Clap Art Studio provided crafts and bouncy castles added to the uplifting experience.

A silent auction, as well as a yard sale, packed with crafty goods and wares was available too.

Here are scenes of some of the people who enjoyed the bazaar: (Click or hover on images to get descriptions.)

JOHN MABINI and Robert Salcedo practice Muay Thai strikes during St. Monica’s Spring Bazaar. ROBERTA Zacharjewicz shows off her feather earrings that were sold at the RCMZ Studio booth. BRIDGET, left and Sabrina, raise awareness for St. Monica’s Youth Ministry. DIEGO, left, and Carla offer up some toys for sale during the yard sale. KOJUE, left, Tina, Jen, Roselyn and Patricia help dish out the food at St. Monica’s Spring Bazaar. ALEX enjoys a barbecue pork skewer at the spring bazaar. ISABELLE Belga is joined by North Toronto CI students Ersi, middle, and Rita at the dessert table. A CROWD gathers inside St. Monica Catholic School’s gym for the yard sale. AD DHAR, left, shows off Babuni olive oil to Waleska and Tim Cupples. JACOB Perala tosses a ball into the void in order to knock off floating balls. AVRIL Tinte, left, works on her craft flower pot provided by Clap Art Studio while grandmother Margarita Sziraky looks on. PARENT Jeremy Jobin looks at the items up for silent auction. PARENT volunteers Theresa Shanahan, left, and Christine Piotrowski man the table for tickets at St. Monica’s Spring Bazaar.

About this article: