Buca opens up in midtown with chef Rob Gentile at helm

There’s a certain energy in the heart of Yonge and Eglinton that drew the King Street Food Company, and to set up Buca in midtown.

Award-winning chef Rob Gentile, who served under the tutelage of Top Chef Canada alum Mark McEwan, leads the team at 101 Eglinton Ave. East.

The bustling centre of the area was perfect for a restaurant looking to bring an Italian marché ambiance. And Bar Buca opened its doors Nov. 5.

Article continues after this ad

“I love the idea of expanding our offering and bringing our food to a new audience,” the 38-year-old said. “In some cases, we are bringing the Buca brand into the neighbourhoods of long-time guests who’ve supported us over the years.”

Though the menu is chock full of Italian pastries and good stick-to-your-ribs meals, this location will offer an all-day menu with the brand’s signature dishes, as well as some new ones, including their Pizza Pugliese.

“It took us about a year to perfect the recipe which involves fermenting our dough for 24 hours and we got it perfect right before opening,” Gentile said.

Bar Buca has also expanded its aperitivo offerings and provides a lot more space to work with, including the bar, seating and a large patio set for 2019.

“That will provide a great environment to enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail and Cicchetti,” he said.

That’s apparent, as many a patron dabbles in working at their laptop while the rich aromas subdue their vocational stresses.

Bar Buca is open at 7 a.m. daily, save for 8 a.m. on weekends. It’ll also be open until midnight on school nights and 2 a.m. the rest of the week. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will also provide a grab-and-go service for customers from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu mainly features pastries, pizza al taglio, pizza Bianca (stuffed pizza sandwiches) and fresh salads.

About this article: