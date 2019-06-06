North Toronto Daily Update

Photos of alleged naked man released

Police have released photos of a man taken in 2018 during an alleged naked jogging incident and are hoping the public can identify him — since he has been identified as the naked man who approached women in midtown parks last month. He’s also been identified as the naked jogger observed in the Moore Park area in 2017. See the full story and photos.

Part of subway Line 1 shut down on Sunday

If you’re heading downtown by transit on Sunday, you may want to consider an alternative route. Subway service between St. Clair and Union stations will be shut down on June 9 for installation of the new automatic train control signalling system, the TTC says. Shuttle buses will operate and Wheel-Trans service will be available for customers requiring accessible service within the closure area.

Woman assaulted, robbed in condo elevator

Police have released a video of man being sought after a woman, 35, was robbed of her purse in a condominium building near St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road in early morning on June 2. An unknown man allegedly the woman into an elevator and indicated he had a gun, before assaulting her and taking the purse. See the full news story and picture.

Rain can’t keep St. Monica’s from raising funds

Despite the inclement weather, St. Monica’s Catholic School successfully held its annual Spring Bazaar on May 25, complete with baked goods, crafts, a yard sale, a fire truck and bouncy castles. For lots of pictures of people having fun, see the story.

Parent volunteers cooked and baked food, the Toronto Fire Department had a fire truck on hand, Clap Art Studio provided crafts and bouncy castles added to the uplifting experience.

A silent auction, as well as a yard sale, packed with crafty goods and wares was available too.

Four Toronto streets voted among Ontario’s worst

Eglinton Avenue East has been ranked the worst road in Ontario by voters in a CAA poll. The good news is that Eglinton Avenue West has dropped out of the top ten in the annual list. But also among this year’s top 10 are three other Toronto roads, including midtown’s Bathurst and Dufferin streets. See the story.

Local events for Jewish Music Week

Jewish Music Week is underway in Toronto with concerts, lectures, films and other musical events, many of them presented in the Forest Hill and North Toronto areas. The schedule began on May 26 but several local events are still to come.

On May 30 Eric Gertner presents “The Holocaust’s Impact on Music” at the Columbus Centre on Lawrence Avenue West, examining the impact of the Nazis’ coming to power and the Holocaust on Jewish musicians and Jewish music from 1933 to the present (check our Things to Do listing for more information.) Children’s entertainers Sonshine and Broccoli perform the “Cool Kids Concert” on June 2 at ​Beth Sholom Synagogue on Eglinton Avenue West (see Things To Do listing.) You can see the full schedule of events on the Jewish Music Week website, including both ticketed and free events.

Reverse library cuts, MPP urges

Toronto-St. Paul’s MPP Jill Andrew was joined by library workers and users for a press conference at Queen’s Park today against planned library cuts. Andrew tabled a motion on May 16 calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse his library cuts, which she says are already hurting communities. “Not only are libraries community hubs, but they are democratic spaces,” Andrew said in a press release. “Families, children, seniors, and vulnerable people can all find programs and support at the library that improve their quality of life.” You can see Andrew, who is the NDP cultural critic, questioning the government about the cuts in the legislature on video.

