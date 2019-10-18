North Toronto Daily Updates

Guided walk through Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Sunday

Royal Ontario Museum volunteers lead a tour and our largest midtown cemetery and tell stories of the Victorian Age on Oct. 20. It’s free and no registration is required. See the listing for more information.

Subway shut down through midtown stretch

If you’re taking transit this coming weekend, you might want to check out alternatives to the subway between St. Clair and Lawrence stations. That section of the Yonge line is closed on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, according to a TTC service advisory.

Gun and cocaine charges follow firearm discharge at Yonge and Eglinton

Two men have been arrested after a five-week investigation of a firearm discharge in midtown, police have reported. A gun allegedly was fired on Sept. 1 outside a restaurant in the Yonge-Eglinton area after a dispute. Read how this led to the expanded charges being filed more than a month later.

Fraudulent home repairs alleged

Seniors were targeted in a scheme to charge for unneeded and uncompleted renovations in the Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road area last month, police say. A 29-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 3 for fraud over $5,000. See more in News.

Yonge Lawrence artwalk returns for three weeks

Tomorrow begins the 15th annual Yonge Lawrence artwalk, which runs from Oct. 3 to Oct. 23. You can check out art in local store windows of BIA members in partnership with The North Toronto Group of Artists — and cast your vote for the People’s Choice award. See our Things to Do listing for more about it.

Updates continue below ad

Is your deodorant killing you?

Probably not, says a radiation oncologist at Sunnybrook Hospital. There’s no clear evidence of increased risk of breast cancer from deodorant or antiperspirants, Dr. Elysia Donovan says in this month’s health tips column.

From Springfield, Missouri to playing in the TSO

Brian Baker talks to midtown’s Dorothy White about her lifetime experience — from growing up on a Depression-era dairy farm to playing for the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Read his column on the 91-year-old harpist and flautist’s fascinating journey.

About this article: