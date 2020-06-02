North Toronto Daily Updates

Fatal collision of car and motorcycle at intersection

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening after colliding with a car at Bathurst Street and Glengrove Avenue West, police report. Emergency responders arrived on the scene at about 6:30 p.m. They found the seriously injured man unconscious and rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The story in Streeter.

If you gotta go while in the park….

The washrooms in Edwards Gardens and Sunnybrook Park are scheduled to reopen this week. But for other public facilities in North Toronto parks, well, you’ll just have to hold it till next week. The city is reopening about 50 parks washrooms by June 6, with the rest of the 200 washrooms to open by mid-June, it was announced today. See the story.

Du Maurier Boulevard fire sends male to hospital

A male was taken to a trauma hospital after an apartment fire in the Yonge-Lawrence area about midnight last night. The apartment unit where the fire took place incidentally looks out on the local firehall, just two doors away. See the news story.

Two struck by vehicle at Yonge and Davisville

Two females have been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Davisville Avenue near Yonge Street, police said on Twitter at about 7:30 p.m. today. The two pedestrians reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. The intersection was closed for less than an hour due to the collision.

A local resident posted video of the accident’s aftermath online.

Thank god they’re ok. What a relief. Thank you so much for the update.

I recorded the aftermath from my balcony, perhaps hoping it could help anyone involved. The video is “Unlisted” and I will remove it ASAP if requested.https://t.co/K2LYYTUMLL — Justin Leduc (@justincleduc) May 28, 2020

Pothole-fixing blitz continues today

If you run into traffic delays today, it may be because the city is on a massive project of fixing potholes on expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets. Sixty-six crews and 162 workers are fanning out across the city today in the final round of pothole repairs for this month, the city has announced.

About 18,000 potholes have already been repaired in May — and 105,000 so far in 2020. But in case those numbers sound impressive, bear in mind they are only slightly ahead of last year’s pothole-fixing pace — and well behind the numbers racked up by May in each of the two previous years.

If your least favourite midtown pothole is not filled in by today’s blitz, you can report it online, by email or by calling 311. It will likely be be repaired within four days, the city says.

Some local libraries to start accepting book returns

Northern District Library is among a short list of public library branches to reopen their drop boxes for returned items on Monday. Other branches will follow on June 1 and curbside pickup of materials ordered online is to begin shortly after that.

Read the whole story on Streeter.

Yonge line south of Eglinton shutting down tomorrow

Not that you’re keen to ride the subways anyways these days, but there will be no subway service on Yonge Street line between Eglinton and King stations on May 23. The shutdown has nothing to do with COVID but is for installation and testing of a signalling system on the line, according to the TTC.

Replacement shuttle buses will run between Eglinton and Union stations, and staff will direct customers to and from the shuttles.

Head for the parks, but keep your distance

Toronto is following the province’s lead and opening more of the city’s parks facilities. Yesterday, Mayor John Tory announced skateboard parks and other facilities are opening immediately, followed by soccer fields, tennis courts, picnic shelters and other amenities by the weekend.

But no team activities are being allowed and physical distancing rules are still in place. Get all the details.

Photos released of vehicle in ‘suspicious incident’

Police are seeking the help of anyone who may be aware of an unspecified “suspicious incident” involving an adult and a young person at about 10:30 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

The people involved in the commotion may have left the area in a white 2015–2018 Nissan Versa at about 10:40 p.m., police say. Security camera images of a vehicle have been released.

Police would like to talk to pedestrians and drivers who passed through the area and may have been involved in, offered assistance to, or spoken with the persons involved. They are also asking residents, businesses, and drivers with security or dash cam footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Fraud and assault arrest in midtown

Toronto police arrested a man on 14 warrants issued by GTA police services after they responded to a call for a fraud in progress near Eglinton Avenue West and Spadina Road yesterday at 10:10 p.m.

A man had allegedly presented fraudulent prescriptions at several pharmacies in Toronto, police said today.

After to the call, police arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man. He is charged with 14 counts including fraud, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.

Where to take your garbage, recycling and yard waste

The Ingram Transfer Station on Ingram Drive is probably the closest drop-off depot available to most North Torontonians, after the city reopened to the public two of the facilities in Toronto. The other is on Bermondsey Road.

But, starting today, the Ingram depot is open to the public only on weekday evenings and nights —from 6 p.m. to midnight and from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Following public health guidelines, payment must be by debit or credit card and a two-metre distance must be kept from others. A face mask or covering must be used when physical distancing is not possible, as in interactions with transfer station staff.

See more details on the city’s COVID-19: Changes to City Services site.

Midtown residents group backing homeless building on Broadway

The Republic Residents’ Association is organizing donations to help homeless people live in the buildings at 55–65 Broadway Ave. After some initial reservations, the group is supporting the city’s project along with Toronto-St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow. Read the story.

Arrest made in Balliol homicide case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after the homicide investigation that arose from the fire in the Balliol Street apartment building. See the latest story.

Salsa on St. Clair among latest coronavirus victims

Salsa on St. Clair and the Toronto Chinatown Festival are among the latest summer events to be cancelled, as the city has extended its cancellation of permits for major festivals to the end of August. Mayor John Tory announced the cancellations in his daily press briefing today.

See the latest news on what’s been cancelled, postponed and moved online.

Balliol homicide victim identity released

The apparent homicide victim whose body was found as firefighters put out a laundry room fire on Balliol Street yesterday has been identified and his picture released by police. See the story in Streeter news.

Homicide suspected in Davisville fire

The fire in a Balliol Street laundry room early this morning was small and put out quickly, but then firefighters found a dead body.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Read the latest on this developing story.

City program sets up shops online

The city has joined with BIAs and other partners to offer a free program to set up independent businesses and artists with online stores. Up to 3,000 small businesses are expected to take up this offer, allowing consumers to shop online, ordering delivery and arranging pickup at places offering curbside service. Read all about it.

Demand is up at food banks but they’re coping

With so many unemployed during the pandemic, food banks in midtown and east-end wards are facing long lineups and big changes to how they serve those in need. But, so far, most are dealing with it well. See the full story and photos.

Three vehicles collide at Yonge and Davisville

A male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision at Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. today, police report on Twitter. One vehicle crashed into the Starbucks at the corner. The injured person was the driver of one of the vehicles. The intersection was closed for investigation.

In-store shopping at some garden centres

Getting the go-ahead from Ontario premier Doug Ford, some local garden centres are throwing their doors open to shoppers, while others are sticking to curbside pickup and delivery. But all are promising to observe social distancing and other safety considerations. Here’s the rundown.

Mother’s Day brunch without taking her out

Some local restaurants are offering Mother’s Day brunches on Sunday for pickup or delivery. But you may have to order now. Check them out.

Garden centres opening with curbside pickup

With the Ontario government’s go-ahead, many garden centres and nurseries are open and operating as online businesses. Here are some local places you can place an order for delivery or pickup.

Images released after catalytic converter cut from truck

Police have released images of a man carrying a device to a car after an emission control device was allegedly cut and stolen from a truck near Dufferin Street and Bridgeland Avenue. They are asking the public’s help in identifying the man. See the story and photo.

Canada Day leads latest list of local cancellations

The city has cancelled all in-person Canada Day celebrations — the latest events to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing well into summer — although a virtual celebration is in the works. See the full list of local cancellations, postponements and moves online.

You can continue putting your waste out, city says

With a record amount of yard waste being generated while residents are stuck at home, the city has decided to resume its collection. Yard waste pickup was cancelled early this spring but brought back in April for a four-week trial. The trial must have been a success, because now the city says yard waste is returning for the season. Just when garden centres and landscapers are also reopening their businesses.

See the full story in Streeter news.

Support local businesses, Toronto-St. Paul’s MP urges

With help from Forest Hill BIAs, MP Carolyn Bennett is asking residents to support small businesses however we can, in her column sent from her home. She also discusses the programs the federal government has hurriedly launched to help Canadians get through the COVID-19 crisis. See the column and photo.

Local long-term care homes hit more lightly than in other parts of city

COVID-19 has struck many long-term care homes in central and midtown Toronto but with less dire consequences than in other parts of the city, judging by a city report today. The St. Clair O’Connor Community Care facility in East York now tallies eight deaths while centres in suburban Toronto have been hit worse. See the full story.

Nightly clamour from balconies is highlight of the day

A midtown highrise resident relates her growing involvement in the ritual of making noise to support health care workers each evening. It’s an affirmation that we’re all in this together, Andrea Freedman writes. Read her column.

Traffic lights ready to glow at Bayview-Davisville

Two years ago the communities around Bayview and Davisville avenues were split over the proposal to install traffic lights at the busy T-intersection. Some said signals would make the intersection safer for pedestrians, while others argued traffic would be jammed up, causing drivers to veer off into residential streets.

But the city has now gone ahead with the installation of lights for cars and pedestrians at the corner. Read the full story.

Fatal fire in Deer Park highrise

Firefighters found one injured person when they put out a fire on April 14 in the 29-storey residential building at 33 Rosehill Ave. The person, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead. More on this story.

Put out your yard waste at least one more time

The city has extended its yard waste collection for another two weeks. It had been suspended as part of Toronto’s COVID-19 response but the city resumed it for a period from April 6 to 17. Yesterday it was announced the service would be continued to May 1. For more details see our report.

Donations for local shops collected by new site

Mabel’s Fables Bookstore on Mt. Pleasant Road is among shops hit by the shutdown that you can support from a distance, thanks to a new website. Mayor John Tory is lauding distantly.ca, which has been set up to accept community donations for registered local businesses to help alleviate some of their expenses and help them survive the crisis.

Read all about it here.

Two men arrested for million-dollar jewellery store robberies

Two men have been arrested after two jewellery stores were robbed in February. The incidents took place at shops near Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road and near Bayview Avenue and Bayview Lane Mews.

Police say a man would walk around pretending to be a customer, then pull out a can of pepper spray and spray a store employee. He would then allegedly smash glass display cases with a hammer and take watches before fleeing the store. The total value of stolen merchandise was about $1 million, police estimate. Another man would wait nearby in a getaway car.

Police arrested a man, 30, on March 6 and a second man, 22, on April 9. Each was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of administer a noxious thing with intent, and two counts of possession of a weapon. One also faced a charge of mischief to property.

Free shopping at Loblaws as store left unlocked

It might have seemed a series of miracles for some Forest Hill-area shoppers. First they found the Loblaws grocery store on St. Clair Avenue West apparently open on Easter Sunday. Then they found the aisles practically deserted — no physical distancing problems there. And then there were no cashiers present to take any payment for the groceries.

But it wasn’t largess on Loblaws’ part. The police eventually arrived to secure the store that had been accidentally left unlocked. See the full story.

Better behaviour found by enforcement officers in parks

Have you noticed it in Sunnybrook, Sherwood, Eglinton, Windfarms or other local parks? Fewer people flouting the city’s social distancing rules and gathering in groups, or using closed park facilities, like playgrounds and fitness stations?

That’s what enforcement officers have discovered on the first two days of their four-day holiday weekend blitz of the city’s parks. This comes as they move from issuing warnings to issuing tickets — up to $1,000 — for infractions of the public health measures. Read more about it.

4-day police crackdown on park gatherings

Sherwood Park and Sunnybrook Park are among areas to be blitzed by police and enforcement officers from April 10 to 13 to crack down on groups congregating and people using closed parks facilities, like playgrounds.

Three hundred and sixty officers will be talking to people and issuing tickets up to $1,000 to those found not complying with the city’s measures to counter the spread of coronavirus. The 10 parks targeted by officers have been the subject of public complaints or feedback from previous enforcement efforts, police say.

Read more in Streeter news.

Man dead from multiple gunshots on St. Clair

A 37-year-old man died in hospital after being found behind 845 St. Clair Avenue West suffering from multiple gunshot wounds yesterday evening, police report.

Officers had responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. on April 8 when they found the man. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The man has been identified as Lindsay John Templeton of Toronto.

Homicide investigators are asking witnesses who were in the area or have security camera footage, dashcam video or other information to contact police.

Windfields dog owners among groups hit by distancing police

The city set a record for the number of tickets issued and people talked to for using shutdown facilities and congregating too closely in parks on Monday. This includes a large gathering in the off-leash dog area of Windfields Park.

For more, see the story.

Doors closed and other local cancellations

Doors Open Toronto, originally scheduled for May 23 and 24, is among the local events that have been shut down in the latest wave of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the cancellations, postponements, and moves to the internet extend right into summer. See our updated guide to the changes.

Local business shutdowns to spread after premier’s announcement

A lot more local businesses will be shut down tomorrow — temporarily, it is hoped — as Premier Doug Ford has announced only “essential workplaces” can stay open in the province.

This latest move to combat the spread of the coronavirus will leave our local grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, pet shops and several dozen other types of businesses operating from their storefronts and offices, while many more others are forced to close their doors. The closed shops, however, can still offer their products and services online and by phone, and eateries can still provide takeout and delivery service.

Here’s what we know so far about how it will affect the businesses in our communities. We’ll have much more about the local business scene later.

Now we have to avoid extreme weather too

It’s bad enough our streets are already almost empty with people avoiding the coronavirus, but now we have another reason to stay home. Toronto Public Health is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel today, according to a media release this morning.

This comes after Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather statement warning of possible extreme weather today. See the story in Streeter news.

Local shutdowns and cancellations prompted by coronavirus crisis

Ontario’s and Toronto’s chief medical officers have issued their warnings and recommendations about combating COVID-19 through local distancing. And now the speed of local shows being cancelled, venues shut down and programs postponed has accelerated across midtown and central Toronto

We’re trying to stay on top of it with an updated tips list in Streeter news. If you’ve learned of any other schedule changes in our communities due to coronavirus concerns, let us know.

Mabel’s Fables more than a bookstore, columnist says

Columnist Brian Baker recalls shopping for books for his young kids at the Mt. Pleasant Road bookstore and discovering how much more the shop, overseen by a cat, means to the community. That’s why he resents the possibility of it being replaced by yet another development. Read the Blast Radius column.

Mabel’s Fables facing city-wide problems for retailers, store owner says

Despite the meeting to save Mabel’s Fables being cancelled last night, store owner Eleanor LeFave is still upbeat about its prospects. The community is still strongly supportive — and not only of her business but of businesses across the city facing the same problems, she says. Especially of concern are the Eglinton Street retailers who are most suffering from the continuing LRT construction, LeFave says.

And she doesn’t think much of the latest $3 million gift from the provincial government for business adversely affected by the work. It will all be wasted on media and marketing companies, she claims.

Read the full story.

Councillor exposed to coronavirus, cancels public meetings

Toronto-St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow is in isolation after being being informed he has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Which means all his public meetings have been cancelled or postponed for two weeks, including tonight’s meeting to “Save Mabel’s Fables Bookstore.”

For more on this story, see the Streeter news account.

Public school community warned of exposure to coronavirus

Toronto’s medical officer Dr. Eileen de Villa has sent a letter to Whitney Junior Public School in Rosedale warning that it may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus, several media are reporting this morning.

An individual who was not symptomatic at the time, was at the school on March 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19, said the letter reportedly sent to members of the Whitney school community on Saturday.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops, as well as news on any other cases of coronavirus in the local area.

Subway closed north of Eglinton today and tomorrow

Yonge Street subway service is being suspended from Eglinton to Sheppard-Yonge stations on Saturday and Sunday for track work, the TTC says. Shuttle buses are operating and all stations are open for fare sales, access to bus routes and connecting lines.

At York Mills, the Old York Mills Road entrance is closed and at Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue are also closed.

Here’s more details from the TTC.

Garbage deal ratified by city and union

We should be getting garbage pickup and other services in our neighbourhboods east of Yonge Street for quite a while longer after union members and city councillors ratified a five-year deal with the city’s outside workers. Read the latest news.

Safe bike lanes on Eglinton pushed by local group

A cycling group that meets in Midtown every month is pushing the city to create safe lanes. Holly Reid, who co-chairs Cycle Don Valley Midtown, says one of the group’s focuses now is getting city funding for protective lanes in the plans for Eglinton Connects.

Get the story in Streeter news.

