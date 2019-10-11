Arrests five weeks after gun fired outside Yonge-Eglinton restaurant

Two men were arrested Wednesday in an investigation of a firearm discharge in the Yonge-Eglinton area more than a month ago.

Police say a firearm discharge occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 as a result of a dispute between two groups of people inside a restaurant. The confrontation continued outside the restaurant and a male suspect discharged a firearm in his possession, police allege.

No injuries were reported as a result.

The police department’s Centralized Shooting Response Team investigated and on Oct. 9 members of the Gun and Gang Task Force found and arrested one man for discharging the weapon.

Another man was found with him at the time of the arrest along with a firearm and a quantity of cocaine, police say.

Mokhtar Niazi, 26, of Toronto has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Naazi and Bryan Okonta, 28, of Ajax were jointly charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Okonta, 28, is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

Mokhtar Niazi, 26, is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.

