Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

ambulance file photo for carbon monoxide story
File Photo RUSHED TO HOSPITAL: Paramedics took a man to hospital who succumbed to his injuries, as well as two other people from the Bridle Path home and two officers, after carbon monoxide was found.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Carbon monoxide kills one, injures four in Bridal Path

Two trapped in home rescued by police, who were also sent to hospital

0 Comment , , ,

One man has been pronounced dead and four other people, including two officers, were treated at hospital after emergency responders found carbon monoxide at a home in the Bridle Path area yesterday evening.

Police reported a medical emergency at 8:51 p.m. when a man was found with serious medical issues at a house described as near Bridle Path and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended an address on Suncrest Drive, which is in the southern end of the area.

They found a high level of carbon monoxide in the building, according to police.

Story continues after ad

Two people trapped in the home were rescued by police.

Three people were taken to hospital and one succumbed to injuries, police reported at 10:37 p.m.

Paramedics told media the deceased was a 39-year-old man. The two others taken from the home with serious but non-life threatening injuries were a 69-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child, they said.

The two officers who rescued the two were also taken to hospital, police said.

So far no explanation of the source of the gas has been released, though the incident is being investigated.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jan 26 2021 12:30 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Crime scene tape comes down

Death of Leaside man ‘misadventure’: police

Shawn Star Comments Off on Death of Leaside man ‘misadventure’: police
Sought aftger convenience store assault

Girls, 11, assaulted in Bloor-Spadina convenience store, police say

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Girls, 11, assaulted in Bloor-Spadina convenience store, police say
Bakery on Eglinton Avenue

Six people injured as shots fired toward Eglinton West bakery

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Six people injured as shots fired toward Eglinton West bakery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *