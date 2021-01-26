Carbon monoxide kills one, injures four in Bridal Path

One man has been pronounced dead and four other people, including two officers, were treated at hospital after emergency responders found carbon monoxide at a home in the Bridle Path area yesterday evening.

Police reported a medical emergency at 8:51 p.m. when a man was found with serious medical issues at a house described as near Bridle Path and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended an address on Suncrest Drive, which is in the southern end of the area.

They found a high level of carbon monoxide in the building, according to police.

Two people trapped in the home were rescued by police.

Three people were taken to hospital and one succumbed to injuries, police reported at 10:37 p.m.

Paramedics told media the deceased was a 39-year-old man. The two others taken from the home with serious but non-life threatening injuries were a 69-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child, they said.

The two officers who rescued the two were also taken to hospital, police said.

So far no explanation of the source of the gas has been released, though the incident is being investigated.

