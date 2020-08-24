COVID-19 outbreak reported at Sunnybrook

Sunnybrook Hospital has reported four confirmed new cases of coronavirus in a hospital unit.

“Recently as part of our normal surveillance, we identified a patient with COVID-19, which led us to rapidly assess the unit and test all patients,” said a news release from Sunnybrook Health Science Centre today. “In total we have identified four cases, and two of those patients remain at Sunnybrook.”

All other patients in the unit tested negative for COVID-19, Sunnybrook said.

The new cases are called an “outbreak,” which is defined as at least two patients who were being treated for something else testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital said.

The hospital on Bayview Avenue in North Toronto assures the public it is safe for patients and approved visitors or essential care partners. Clinics and procedures are continuing as usual.

The affected unit, however, is closed to admissions and visitors.

Patients isolated

Affected patients were isolated immediately, and other precautions put in place, such as increased surveillance, testing and upgraded cleaning.

This news of the confirmed cases at Sunnybrook comes the same day as the city reported online, “As of August 24, 2020, there are no active outbreaks in Toronto retirement homes and hospitals.”

The Ontario government reported the number of “patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19” across the province as of Aug. 22 is 39. However, it notes, “Two facilities reported new confirmed cases but no total confirmed cases, therefore this may be a slight over, or under, estimation.”

Sunnybrook Hospital tested and treated Canada’s first two known cases of the coronavirus in January.

This #WorldPhotographyDay, we’re sharing a brief glimpse into our hospital during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you, Team Sunnybrook, for all that you do ❤️ See more photos and stories on our Instagram: https://t.co/TaMaUWOKkq 📷 Photos by Kevin Van Paassen pic.twitter.com/v6Xdgc0Ack — Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (@Sunnybrook) August 19, 2020

