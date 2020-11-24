Crane crashes across Mount Pleasant Station site

A mobile crane collapsed at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site, sending a man to hospital yesterday evening.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crane toppling at Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road at about 6 p.m.

One man was transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

The incident happened at the construction site just east of Mount Pleasant where the secondary entrance of the Mount Pleasant Station is being built.

Metrolinx, which is overseeing the Crosstown project, released a statement last night saying, “Earlier this evening, Metrolinx was made aware by our contractor, Crosslinx Transit Solutions, about a mobile truck crane incident at Crosstown LRT worksite at Eglinton and Mount Pleasant.”

Crosslinx engineers and staff were on site “to determine exactly what happened and fully understand the cause and impact of this incident,” Metrolinx said.

Residents in apartment buildings overlooking the site posted bird’s-eye photos on social media.

Images show the fallen crane stretched across a narrow construction site at an angle and a metre or two over the roadway.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating, said Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg, whose firefighters were among the responders.

Eglinton was closed from Mt. Pleasant to Taunton Road as crews investigate, police said.

About this article: