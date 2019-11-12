Deaths in Davisville apartment called murder-suicide

The deaths of a man and a woman found with severe injuries in a Davisville Avenue apartment more than two weeks ago are apparently being attributed to murder-suicide.

Police revealed yesterday an autopsy of the woman, identified as 22-year-old Bethelham Geleta, showed she was strangled.

Cause of death of the man, identified as 30-year-old Aboma Daba, has not been revealed, though police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Police responded to a call for unknown trouble at 141 Davisville Ave. on Oct. 26 about 12:30 p.m. In a news release yesterday afternoon, police said the woman was found in a unit in the residential building without vital signs and the man was found suffering from obvious trauma.

Both were taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition and pronounced dead.

Geleta’s death is considered Toronto’s 59th homicide of the year.

Police have not disclosed either a motive for the deaths or the means by which they were carried out.

