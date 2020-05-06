Streeter

Catalytic converter stolen
Toronto Police IN THE ACT: A man is shown carrying a catalytic converter to a car trunk after a theft from a truck, in one of three images released by police.
Device stolen from truck near Dufferin and Bridgeland

Catalytic converter reported cut from vehicle, images released by police

A catalytic converter was allegedly cut and stolen from a truck in the Bridgeland Avenue and Dufferin Street area a week ago, police said yesterday.

Police have released three images showing a man carrying the device and what appears to be a cutting instrument to the trunk of a waiting car after the alleged theft.

The images were taken on April 29. Police received a report at about 2:48 p.m. of a theft.

It was reported a man approached a truck, cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle and carried it away.

A catalytic converter is a device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants emitted by a vehicle’s exhaust system.

The man is described as having brown hair and a scruffy beard. He was reportedly wearing black sunglasses and a blue and yellow hoodie.

Police say investigators believe there may be more victims from similar thefts.

They are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the images as part of an investigation of theft from a vehicle.

