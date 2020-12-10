Driver sought after 76-year-old woman injured in hit and run
Pedestrian struck hit SUV while crossing at Lawrence and Bathurst in October, police say
Traffic Services investigators are trying to identify a man they say briefly left his vehicle on Oct. 8 after striking a woman, 76, before returning to his car and fleeing the scene.
The woman was reported to be crossing the intersection of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West on a green light at about 2 p.m.
She was hit by a vehicle travelling eastbound and making a turn southbound on Bathurst, police said in a news release today.
The woman was taken to hospital, suffering from significant injuries.
Investigators are seeking public help in identifying the driver they call a suspect in a fail-to-remain collision.
He is believed to be a middle aged man. The vehicle, as seen in security camera footage, is described as a dark grey 2016 to 2017 Ford Explorer, with silver or chrome sidesteps and a possible red stripe on the lower side panels.
Images of the vehicle have been released.
The suspect is urged to consult a lawyer and contact investigators.
Anyone with security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident is also asked to contact police.
