car sought in hit and run
Toronto Police HIT AND RUN: Security footage released by police show an SUV belived to have beenn involved in a fail-to-remain collision.
Driver sought after 76-year-old woman injured in hit and run

Pedestrian struck hit SUV while crossing at Lawrence and Bathurst in October, police say

Traffic Services investigators are trying to identify a man they say briefly left his vehicle on Oct. 8 after striking a woman, 76, before returning to his car and fleeing the scene.

The woman was reported to be crossing the intersection of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West on a green light at about 2 p.m.

She was hit by a vehicle travelling eastbound and making a turn southbound on Bathurst, police said in a news release today.

The woman was taken to hospital, suffering from significant injuries.

Investigators are seeking public help in identifying the driver they call a suspect in a fail-to-remain collision.

He is believed to be a middle aged man. The vehicle, as seen in security camera footage, is described as a dark grey 2016 to 2017 Ford Explorer, with silver or chrome sidesteps and a possible red stripe on the lower side panels.

Images of the vehicle have been released.

The suspect is urged to consult a lawyer and contact investigators.

Anyone with security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident is also asked to contact police.

Posted: Dec 10 2020 4:40 pm
Filed in: NEWS
