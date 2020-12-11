Streeter

investigation of basement fire
Streeter File Photo INVESTIGATION: Toronto fire Services are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed the basement of a house under construction in Lawrence Manor.
Fire destroys basement of house under construction

Lawrence Manor blaze detected by neighbour smelling smoke, fire official says

The cause of a two-alarm fire that engulfed the basement of a partly constructed residence in the Lawrence Manor area last night is as yet unknown, fire officials say.

A neighbour first called in the alert after smelling smoke coming from the Glengrove Avenue West property, between Bathurst Street and Glenmount Avenue, said Stephan Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire Services.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. to find fire had fully involved the basement of the house under construction and a second alarm was called in.

It took about an hour to knock the blaze down, Powell said. However, the first floor of the house remained compromised, so firefighters could not enter the structure.

A fire watch, which is still in effect, was placed on the property.

Police reported the  building was vacant at the the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause, Powell said.

