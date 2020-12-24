Five arrests, 60 charges for retail robberies across town

Three men and two boys have been arrested in the month since two stores on opposite sides of town were robbed on Nov. 21.

The three men — age 19, 19 and 20 — were arrested on the day of and the day after the two incidents at stores near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West and near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, the Toronto police holdup squad reported today.

Two boys, age 16 and 17, were apprehended and charged on Dec. 23.

Together the five face 60 counts, each including robbery with a firearm.

Police allege on Nov. 21 four males entered a store with their faces covered, surrounded an employee and made demands striking the employee in the head and face.

Unable to get any property, they fled the store empty-handed to a waiting stolen vehicle with another person inside, police say.

The same four male allegedly then entered another store, distant from the first, with their faces covered, pulling out a handgun and hitting an employee across the face while making demands. The gun was then pointed at and used to strike another employee, before the males took cash from four registers before fleeing in the same manner, police said.

While driving away in the stolen vehicle, they struck another vehicle, police said. They reportedly drove a short distance away before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Handgun recovered

Officers from 55 Division were able to quickly locate three of the male suspects and recovered a loaded handgun in their possession, police report.

The three men were arrested and each charged with 13 or more counts, including robbery, robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

They appeared in court on Nov. 22.

Investigators were able to identify the remaining two males and on Dec. 1 a search warrant was executed at one of their homes. Some of the clothing worn during the robbery was recovered, police said.

The two remaining males were located and arrested on Dec. 23.

The two boys each face multiple charges, including robbery, robbery With a firearm and disguise with intent. One was charged with failing to comply with release order and the other with failing to comply with a disposition.

They are to appear in court on Dec. 24.

