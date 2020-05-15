Streeter

Police investigate armed robbery
ADOBE ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY: Police are seeking four men who allegedly tried to rob a food delivery person in Lawrence Park near midnight on May 11.
Four-man armed robbery of food deliverer fails in Lawrence Park

Vehicle and cash recovered by police at crime scene after delivery person flees men with guns

Four men allegedly attempted a carjacking and armed robbery against a food delivery person in the Lawrence Park area late on May 11.

But the would-be robbers got away with neither car nor cash, it seems.

Toronto police say about $28 worth of food was ordered by phone from a restaurant to an address near Buckingham and St. Ives avenues, about a block south of Lawrence Avenue East.

When the 22-year-old delivery person arrived at the address, he was confronted by four men, two of them brandishing firearms, police say.

The men allegedly demanded the delivery person get out of the vehicle and threatened to steal it. About $1,000 of cash was inside the vehicle, according to police.

The victim reportedly ran for his life and police were called.

Both the vehicle and the cash were recovered at the scene.

They are looking for four men described as black, skinny, about 5-foot-9, and having short hair. They were wearing dark clothing, black masks, hats, gloves and scarves covering their face except the eyes.

May 15 2020
NEWS
