Lawyer killed by vehicle at midtown parking garage

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a lawyer who was reportedly walking near Eglinton Avenue East, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, yesterday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck at 234 Eglinton Ave. W. at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 and found a man with no vital signs, police say.

The vehicle and driver had fled the scene, police told reporters. Initial police reports called the incident a hit and run but a later news release treated the incident as a straightforward homicide.

Police had covered a section of the ramp of a garage on Eglinton. Witnesses reported the pedestrian may have been struck by a white U-Haul van or pickup, leaving or entering the garage.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Eglinton.

The deceased has been identified as Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, of Toronto and his image released by police. He has been described as a Toronto lawyer.

Tragic news! I just learned that my former law partner Scott Rosen was killed in a hit and run, which has been deemed a… Posted by Steven Goldman on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Investigators are asking to speak to anyone with information about the incident, including dash cam video and security surveillance images.

It was Toronto’s 70th homicide of 2020, according to the police count.

