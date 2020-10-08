Man in vehicle died of gunshot wound: police

Streeter

A man, 33, died of a gunshot wound in the Lawrence Manor area around midnight last night.

Police said they responded to a call for the sound of gunfire near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue at 11:38 p.m.

They found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release today.

Last night police said via Twitter that they received reports of vehicles speeding away from the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Shane Shannon Stanford of Toronto.

Officers are investigating the death as Toronto’s 38th homicide of the year.

They are canvassing the neighbourhood and asking to speak to anyone with information that could help in the investigation.

Oct 8 2020 2:40 pm
