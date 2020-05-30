Man in hospital after apartment fire in Yonge-Lawrence area

A man was taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire destroyed a ground-floor apartment in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue area about midnight last night.

Toronto Fire Service was called to 2 Du Maurier Blvd. at 12:17 a.m. and found police already on the scene, District Chief Stephan Powell said.

Smoke poured throughout the four-storey building but the fire was contained within an apartment unit on the first-floor, firefighters reported.

A male was found in the apartment and handed over to emergency medical services who transferred him to a trauma hospital. His condition is unknown, Powell said this afternoon.

The fire was knocked down quickly, although a fire watch remained at the site overnight.

Investigators at apartment fire

Fire investigators were at the building this morning when a reporter visited the site.

Toronto Fire Services completed its investigation this morning but the fire marshal’s office may still be on the job, Powell said.

Information on the suspected cause of the fire has yet to be released.

The yellow-brick building is part of a complex of three such low-rise buildings on Du Maurier.

It is also just two doors south of Toronto Fire Station 131, which can be seen from the northside windows of the apartment where the fire occurred.

;

About this article: