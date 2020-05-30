Streeter

Du Maurier apartment fire
Rodger Burnside/Streeter FIRE SCENE: Fire broke out in first-floor unit in apartment building at Du Maurier Boulevard and Yonge Street.
Man in hospital after apartment fire in Yonge-Lawrence area

Unit in Du Maurier Blvd. building looks out onto fire station just two doors down

A man was taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire destroyed a ground-floor apartment in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue area about midnight last night.

Toronto Fire Service was called to 2 Du Maurier Blvd. at 12:17 a.m. and found police already on the scene, District Chief Stephan Powell said.

investigator at apartment fire
FIRE investigators at work on Du Maurier.

Smoke poured throughout the four-storey building but the fire was contained within an apartment unit on the first-floor, firefighters reported.

A male was found in the apartment and handed over to emergency medical services who transferred him to a trauma hospital. His condition is unknown, Powell said this afternoon.

The fire was knocked down quickly, although a fire watch remained at the site overnight.

Investigators at apartment fire

Fire investigators were at the building this morning when a reporter visited the site.

Toronto Fire Services completed its investigation this morning but the fire marshal’s office may still be on the job, Powell said.

Information on the suspected cause of the fire has yet to be released.

The yellow-brick building is part of a complex of three such low-rise buildings on Du Maurier.

It is also just two doors south of Toronto Fire Station 131, which can be seen from the northside windows of the apartment where the fire occurred.

apartment fire near fire station
Rodger Burnside/StreeterHELP IS NEARBY: Fire Station 131, flying the Canadian flag, is in sight of the unit in the yellow-brick building that caught fire.

