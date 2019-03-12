Man with goatee sought after sexual assault in Davisville

Police are seeking a man after an alleged sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman on Monday evening in the Davisville area.

The woman was in the area of Balliol Street and Pailton Crescent, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, at about 9:54 p.m. when she was approached by a man, police said.

After sexually assaulting her, the man reportedly ran westbound on Balliol.

The man is described as being in his late thirties to early forties, 6-foot-6, and about 160 pound. He is believed to have a dark brown goatee and a rounded back with poor posture. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a black toque.

