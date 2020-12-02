Markham man, 19, identified as Glen Park homicide victim

The man shot to death in the Glen Park area yesterday afternoon has been identified as a 19-year-old Markham resident.

An unidentified woman who was reported as being shot with him remains in hospital in life-threatening condition, police said in a news release this morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 409 Glen Park Ave., near Glencairn Avenue and Dufferin Street, on Dec. 1 at about 3:33 p.m.

It was reported that a man and a woman were sitting in a black pickup truck in a parking lot at that address, when a grey hatchback-style vehicle entered the parking lot and gunfire weas directed at the pickup.

Witnesses began first aid on the man and woman who had been shot, and the car with the alleged shooters fled the scene, heading eastbound on Glen Park.

The wounded man died on the scene, police said.

The woman was rushed to a local trauma centre where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

The deceased has been identified as Trong (Daniel) Phan of Markham.

Police have released few details about potential suspects but told media yesterday they were looking for a man wearing a grey tracksuit.

Homicide investigators are seeking dash camera footage taken in the Dufferin-Glencairn area around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. Anyone with footage or other information about the shooting should contact police.

The homicide was Toronto’s 66th of the year, according to the police count.

