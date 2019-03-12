Midtown dog found two weeks after being stolen

Chico is safe and sound, and back home again.

Police reported on Monday the dog, described as part black pug and part chihuahua, was located on March 9 at about 8:30 p.m. He had been reported missing on Feb. 24.

In a press release, police thanked the public for assistance in locating Chico.

The dog was found “via tips from the community,” Constable Jenefferjit Sidhu, police media relations officer, said later.

Sidhu also confirmed the dog had been stolen, and added, “The dog was in good health, and cared for the entire time.”

No other details have been released and no charges have been laid in the investigation.

Chico, estimated to be seven or eight years old, had been tied to a fence by its owner near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, police had said earlier. The owner left for less than a minute and returned to find the dog missing.

