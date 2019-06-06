Midtown’s naked jogger may be back, police say

Police say a naked man approaching women in midtown parks on May 27 and 28 has been identified as the man who was reported jogging naked in the Moore Park area in two incidents over the past two years.

Police have released a photo taken of a man in 2018 during an alleged naked jogging incident and are hoping the public can identify him, police media relations officer Katrina Arrogante said.

On May 27 at about 12:37 p.m., a naked man reportedly approached a woman in David A. Balfour Park near Mt. Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East and tried to engage her in conversation, according to police.

The next day the incident was repeated in Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens Park on Yonge Street, south of Lawrence Avenue, at about 11:31 a.m., and again in Sherwood Park on Sherwood Avenue, east of Mt. Pleasant, at about 1:30 p.m., according to police.

The man in the incidents was described as white, in his 40s or early fifties, 5-foot-7 to 6-feet tall, wearing a blue backpack with black stripes, and speaking with an accent.

Police said in a June 6 press release the investigation of these alleged indecent acts was ongoing and recalled two incidents in previous years.

On Nov. 17, 2017 a man naked from the waist down was seen jogging near Moore Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Road.

On May 25, 2018, the same complainant claimed to see the man jogging naked in the Moore Park Ravine area. The complainant recognized the man as the same man from the November 2017 incident and took photos of him, which have now been released, police said.

Police investigation determined it was the same man as in 2017 and 2018.

There is no indication in police reports the man assaulted women in any of the incidents, Arrogante said.

