Mischief charged in investigation of syringes left at school

An arrest for mischief has been made in the investigation of a package of syringes and other drug paraphernalia left at the front doorstep of Eglinton Junior Public School.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. today, less than than 28 hours after the incident was reported, according to police.

Yesterday members of a community safety team reportedly witnessed a man leave the package at the midtown school and flee on a bicycle. After opening the package to see what was inside they called police.

The syringes in the package were sealed in their original packaging, Det. Sgt. Scott Bradbury told media earlier today.

No actual drugs were included, he said. The package was wrapped in cloth.

Late last evening police released an image of a man on a bicycle, as part of their mischief investigation.

Anthony Purchase of no fixed address faces charges of mischief interfering with property and failure to comply with probation.

He is to appear in court on Sept. 24.

