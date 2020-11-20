Streeter

Nov. 27–Dec. 24: Buy a tree from Scouts in Davisville

58th Toronto Scouts, Cubs and Beavers selling directly, online and by phone

The 58th Toronto Scouts, Cubs and Beavers want you to know their Christmas tree lot is open as usual this year, with safe shopping protocols in place, although they are also offering contactless pickup or delivery this year, if desired.

The 60-year tradition continues this year from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24 in the parking lot of the Church of the Transfiguration, 111 Manor Rd. E.

Hours are Thursdays and Fridays 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Six to nine-foot Balsam and Fraser fir trees are available for $65 to $100. Wreaths are $30.

To order or for more information check the website, query by email or phone (416) 809-5358.

Front-porch delivery is available for a fee.

Nov 20 2020
