Third suspect sought in October murder of ‘very good man’

Police have released images of a third suspect and a car three months after the alleged murder of a local resident they called a “very good man” near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue.

A man and a girl were arrested on Oct. 29 after search warrants were executed in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue and in Welland, Ontario, police said today.

The arrests came in the investigation of the death of Shane Shannon Stanford, 33, who was found dead in his vehicle on Oct. 7 shortly before midnight. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said.

“Shane lived in the area and was simply returning home from work,” Det. Michael McGinn told a news conference today.

Stanford does not seem to have been targeted as an individual but may have been shot because he was in the area, McGinn said.

He called Stanford’s death a tragic loss for his family and the community, as he was a “very good man, a good person … a valuable member of his community.”

McGinn asked the public’s help to identify a third suspect and recover the suspect vehicle, releasing images of both, as well as video of the car.

The suspect is as a man in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-10, with a light-brown complexion. He is shown wearing a dark-coloured jacket, maroon-coloured “KAPPA” track pants, and black shoes.

Car sold after shooting

The car was once owned by the first man arrested and was apparently sold within days of the shooting to an unknown buyer.

“The person who purchased the vehicle may have no knowledge that the vehicle was involved in this offence,” McGinn said.

The car is described as a white 2005 or 2006 Nissan Infiniti G35, with four doors, a sunroof, tinted windows, gold-coloured rims, and gold trim under the driver and passenger doors. It also has scratches on the rear right bumper.

Police released video of the car driving, stopping and pulling up to a gas station.

Raheem McLaughlin, 27, of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder.

A girl, 17 from Toronto, whose name may not be published as she is a minor, was also charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

