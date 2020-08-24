Three sought in assault, stabbing near Roehampton shelter

Security camera images have been released of three men wanted in the investigation of an assault and multiple stabbing outside the Roehampton Residence homeless shelter near Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East on Saturday.

The three men are considered armed and dangerous, police said in a news release late Sunday afternoon.

Police do not give exact location of the incident but a city press release on Sunday thanked emergency responders for “swift action in responding to an assault of a client outside the Roehampton temporary housing program” at 808 Mt. Pleasant Rd. at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Roehampton security saw the incident unfold on video surveillance and were on the scene immediately, according to the statement.

Security staff administered first aid to the stabbing victim until police and paramedics arrived.

The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police allege the man was approached by a group of three, when a dispute erupted and the victim was attacked and stabbed multiple times

The three men were then said to have fled the area.

None of the three men who allegedly carried out the attack are residents of the Roehampton shelter, the city said.

When the police reported the stabbing on Twitter as taking place at Mt. Pleasant and Eglinton, others were quick to connect it to the homeless shelter, including a photo of police activity at the site.



The two temporary shelters in the midtown area — at the former Roehampton Hotel and on Broadway Avenue — have been under fire from some residents as causing a spike of crime and violence in the area.

A protest against the shelters was held a week ago in front of Northern Secondary School on Mt. Pleasant Road. It faced off against another group of demonstrators supporting homeless shelters.

Three men sought by police

Police have released names of two men wanted for aggravated assault.

Colin Defreitas, 27, of Toronto, is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and beard. He was wearing light blue jeans, a dark jacket, and a baseball hat worn backwards.

Reese Morris, 20–30, is described as having black hair in medium length twists. He was wearing black track pants with a white vertical stripe on the side, a white Adidas t-shirt, and white runners.

The third suspect is unnamed by police. He is described as 20–25 years old, 5-foot-9, weighing 150–170 pounds, with having a large afro. He was wearing black track pants with a white vertical stripe on the side, a white Adidas t-shirt, and white runners. He was allegedly armed with a machete.

All three are considered “armed, violent and dangerous,” police said. If located, they should not be approached but 911 should be called immediately.

