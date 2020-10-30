Streeter

Victim of Lawrence Manor murder
Toronto Police VICTIM: Shane Shannon Stanford was shot to death while driving his car on Oct. 7, police say. Two people have been arrested.
Two arrests after shooting death of driver in Lawrence Manor

Man charged with first-degree murder, girl with being accessory, in homicide of Shane Shannon Stanford

A man and a girl have been arrested in relation to the murder of Shane Shannon Stanford while he was driving his car in the Lawrence Manor neighbourhood three weeks earlier.

The arrests came on Oct. 29 after Toronto police raided executed two search warrants near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, as well as one in Welland, Ont., with the assistance of the Niagara regional police.

Stanford died on Oct. 7. After responding to reports of gunfire near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue at 11:38 p.m., police found Stanford suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle sitting in the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, near where the gunshots had been heard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Raheem McLaughlin, 27, of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old girl from Toronto has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Due to her age, she cannot be identified, according to the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two appeared separately in court on Oct. 29.

