Two arrests after shooting death of driver in Lawrence Manor

A man and a girl have been arrested in relation to the murder of Shane Shannon Stanford while he was driving his car in the Lawrence Manor neighbourhood three weeks earlier.

The arrests came on Oct. 29 after Toronto police raided executed two search warrants near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, as well as one in Welland, Ont., with the assistance of the Niagara regional police.

Story continues after ad

Stanford died on Oct. 7. After responding to reports of gunfire near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue at 11:38 p.m., police found Stanford suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle sitting in the side yard of a home on Regina Avenue at Khedive Avenue, near where the gunshots had been heard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Raheem McLaughlin, 27, of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old girl from Toronto has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Due to her age, she cannot be identified, according to the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two appeared separately in court on Oct. 29.

About this article: