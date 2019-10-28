Two reported dead from trauma in Davisville apartment

Two people are reported dead after being found by police with serious injuries at 141 Davisville Ave. on Saturday.

Officers responded to an “unknown trouble” on Oct. 26 at 12:37 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area, according to police.

Two people were found inside an apartment in the building with obvious trauma and were taken to hospital in critical condition, said Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong.

No other updates or confirmation are available yet, Kwong said on Monday.

But some media have reported a man and a woman were declared dead after the emergency run to the trauma centre.

The apartment building is on the south side of Davisville Avenue, about halfway between Yonge Street and Mt. Pleasant Road.

