Images of arrested and wanted
Toronto Police TWO CAUGHT, ONE SOUGHT: Three men are shown in images released by police after a man was allegedly attacked and stabbed. Police say the men on the left and in the centre have been arrested, while the man on the right is still wanted.
*FEATURED NEWS 

UPDATE: Two arrested in Roehampton assault, stabbing

One man still being sought, police say

Two men have been arrested and charged in the investigation of an assault and multiple stabbing outside the Roehampton Residence homeless shelter at 808 Mt. Pleasant Rd. on Aug. 22.

One man identified in images released by police on Aug. 23 as Colin Defreitas, 27, of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault.

Another man who was not named when the images were released is now identified as Koran Sokwaypnace, 20, of Toronto and faces four charges, including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The third man was identified by police as Reese Moore. He is still wanted for aggravated assault, according to a police news release yesterday afternoon.

The three men were considered “armed, violent and dangerous,” police said previously.

The victim is reported to be recovering in hospital now, after being assaulted and stabbed multiple times outside the city-run Roehampton homeless shelter.

In a press release of its own on Aug. 23, the city referred to the victim as a client of the residence.

The three men who allegedly carried out the attack were not residents of the Roehampton shelter, the city said.

Moore is described as 20–30 and having black hair in medium length twists. He was wearing black track pants with a white vertical stripe on the side, a white Adidas t-shirt, and white runners.

Posted: Aug 25 2020 10:09 am
