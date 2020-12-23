Woman arrested for first-degree murder of lawyer on Eglinton

A woman has been charged today with first-degree murder after the death of a Toronto lawyer at 234 Eglinton Avenue East a week ago.

Police have been carrying out a homicide investigation since a man identified as Scott Andrew Rosen, 62, was allegedly run down by a vehicle while walking on or near the ramp into a garage on Eglinton, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, on Dec. 18 at about 5:30 p.m.

The driver and vehicle, described as a white U-Haul van or pickup truck, reportedly fled the scene, heading eastbound on Eglinton, witnesses said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

On Dec. 23, Anh Thu Chiem, 62, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

She was to appear in court the same day.

About this article: