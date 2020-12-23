Streeter

Anh Thu Chiem police
Toronto Police CHARGED: Anh Thu Chiem, 62, faces a first-degree murder charge following the death by vehicle of lawyer Scott Andrew Rosen.
Woman arrested for first-degree murder of lawyer on Eglinton

Man was run down near parking garage by vehicle that fled the scene

A woman has been charged today with first-degree murder after the death of a Toronto lawyer at 234 Eglinton Avenue East a week ago.

Scott-Andrew Rosen victim
Toronto PoliceVICTIM: Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, died on Dec. 18.

Police have been carrying out a homicide investigation since a man identified as Scott Andrew Rosen, 62, was allegedly run down by a vehicle while walking on or near the ramp into a garage on Eglinton, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, on Dec. 18 at about 5:30 p.m.

The driver and vehicle, described as a white U-Haul van or pickup truck, reportedly fled the scene, heading eastbound on Eglinton, witnesses said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

On Dec. 23, Anh Thu Chiem, 62, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

She was to appear in court the same day.

