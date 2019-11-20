Dec. 4–7: Glass show back for holiday gift event

The Antique & Vintage Glass Holiday Event brings the glass show back for four days in December.

It offers the full inventory of antique and vintage glass with many fresh and recently acquired pieces — an opportunity to select unique gifts for the holiday season as well as pieces to can use on your holiday table.

Admission to the show and parking at Lawrence Park Community Church, 2180 Bayview Ave., is free, with a paid parking lot across from the church entrance for busier times.

The hours are Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more info, visit www.pressedglassandgoblets.com or call 416-294-3005.

