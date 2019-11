Teenagers can make a holiday gift for a friend or family member — a relaxing bath bomb — at Northern District Library, 40 Orchard View Blvd.

The session is on Dec. 6 from 3 to 4 p.m. It’s free and all materials are supplied.

Ages 13 to 19 are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in.

For more information call 416-393-7610.

