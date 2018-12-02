Streeter

Dec. 8–22: Santa and carolers in Yonge-Lawrence Village

Christmas holiday fun at Lawrence Ave. and Yonge Blvd.

On Dec. 8, 15 and 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Santa Claus and the Village Carolers make their annual visit to Yonge-Lawrence Village.

They will be making a special stop at the Locke Library on Dec. 15 from 2 to 2:30 pm. Kids can take pictures with Santa.

Santa will also be giving out reusable Yonge-Lawrence Village enviro-friendly shopping bag.

Santa and his carolers can be found on the east or west side of Yonge St. between Lawrence Ave. and Yonge Blvd.

Check the website for more information.

Dec 2 2018
