Feb. 2: Social Justice Sunday to ‘end hate’

Former white supremacist speaks about her transformation at Fairlawn United

Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave., presents “From Hate to Love” on Feb. 2, a Social Justice Sunday event to learn how to respond to hate.

Speaking at the 10:30 a.m. service is Elizabeth Moore, who tells her story of transformation from being a white supremacist.

It’s followed at 12 noon with Q and A.

Learn more about Moore online at onemooreliz.com.

For more details about the Fairlawn event contact John Ryerson by phone at 647-894-1561 or by email.

Posted: Jan 19 2020 8:53 am
