Feb. 2: Social Justice Sunday to ‘end hate’

Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave., presents “From Hate to Love” on Feb. 2, a Social Justice Sunday event to learn how to respond to hate.

Speaking at the 10:30 a.m. service is Elizabeth Moore, who tells her story of transformation from being a white supremacist.

It’s followed at 12 noon with Q and A.

Learn more about Moore online at onemooreliz.com.

For more details about the Fairlawn event contact John Ryerson by phone at 647-894-1561 or by email.

