Jan. 16, 30: Creative writing workshop for seniors

Seniors can try out their writing skills with introductory writing exercises at the Central Eglinton Community Centre.

Whether or not you see yourself as a writer, these activities are great for sparking your creativity and exercising your brain.

The program is offered on Wednesdays twice a month. Coming dates are Jan. 16 and 30, and Feb. 13 and 27.

Sessions are from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The location is the 2nd Floor, Program Room of the CECC, 160 Eglinton Ave. E.

It’s free for CECC members, $6 for non-members. The registration/payment deadline is one week before the date that you wish to attend. Call 416-392-0511 for more information.

