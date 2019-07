The Northern District Library, 40 Orchard View Blvd., hosts Paint With Me, an artist-led step-by-step workshop to create a finished painting.

It runs July 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free for ages 13 to 21.

No registration required but space is limited, so first come, first served.

Find out more online.

