Teens can learn how to make sushi with Chef Sang Kim at Northern District Library, 40 Orchard View Blvd.

They even get to eat what they make.

The session is on July 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It’s free for ages 13 to 21.

No registration required but space is limited, so it’s first come, first served.

For more information check online.

